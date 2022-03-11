Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAV has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

VIAV stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.33 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $279,153. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,146,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,373,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

