Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 3.33. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

