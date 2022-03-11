Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of MEJHY stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

