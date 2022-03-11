Brokers Set Expectations for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

FSTR stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

