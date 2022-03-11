City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

