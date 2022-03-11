Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of MEG opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 869,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,281,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 486,767 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

