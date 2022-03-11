Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Issued By Barrington Research

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE AMC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,974 shares of company stock valued at $15,709,597. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

