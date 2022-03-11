Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $976,000 Holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of New York City REIT worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New York City REIT by 28.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 34.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in New York City REIT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on NYC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

