Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $132.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.