Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 196 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $67.15 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.13 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Cowen decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,865 shares of company stock worth $16,849,587 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

