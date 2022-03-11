Brokers Offer Predictions for Pegasystems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Meares anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of PEGA opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $143.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,643,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $182,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

