Brokers Offer Predictions for Bird Construction Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.36 on Friday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.10 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$502.59 million and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

