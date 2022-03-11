Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Rises By 181.8%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $46.46.
About China Merchants Bank
