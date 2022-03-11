Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Rises By 181.8%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

About China Merchants Bank (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.