Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITP. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.33.

ITP opened at C$39.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

