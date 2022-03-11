Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE JOY opened at C$4.96 on Thursday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.39.

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

