Intersect ENT, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intersect ENT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $923.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intersect ENT by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intersect ENT by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

