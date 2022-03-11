Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ASBRF opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

