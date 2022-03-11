Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.
Shares of UBER opened at $30.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.
About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
