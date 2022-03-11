Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of UBER opened at $30.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

