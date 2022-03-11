Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.92.

Moody’s stock opened at $314.00 on Friday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $286.12 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

