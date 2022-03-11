Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Announces €0.13 Dividend

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GWI opened at GBX 5.69 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The firm has a market cap of £12.61 million and a PE ratio of 88.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.99. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

