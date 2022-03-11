Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Announces €0.13 Dividend

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of GWI opened at GBX 5.69 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33. The firm has a market cap of £12.61 million and a PE ratio of 88.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.99. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.