Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $19.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURV opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

