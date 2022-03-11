Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,742 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,636,876 shares of company stock worth $202,934,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

