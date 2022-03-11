Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in General Motors by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura lowered their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

