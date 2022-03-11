Analysts Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price at $22.63

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
About International Money Express (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
