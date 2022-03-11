Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 57 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $473.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.14. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.85 and a 12-month high of $477.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

