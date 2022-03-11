Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

