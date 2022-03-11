Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 466 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,530,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $149.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

