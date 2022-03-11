Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $259.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

