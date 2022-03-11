Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Insteel Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Insteel Industries by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

