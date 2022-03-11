CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 163,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CUBE opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

