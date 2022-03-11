Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Holdings Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

MLPX opened at $41.57 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.