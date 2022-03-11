Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,550. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

