Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

