Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,303 shares of company stock worth $30,193,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $168.92 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

