Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,936 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

