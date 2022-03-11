Citigroup Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $114.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $90.90 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.20.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
