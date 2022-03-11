Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Nuvei stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

