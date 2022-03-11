Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.21.

ORCL opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

