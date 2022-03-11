W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock opened at $484.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.11 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.