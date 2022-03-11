Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

