State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,945 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 367,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 926.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

REZI stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

