Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,655,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,005,000 after buying an additional 907,382 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

