Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $42,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after purchasing an additional 218,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

NYSE AIT opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

