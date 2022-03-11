Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 212,911 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $80.58 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

