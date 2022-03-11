Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.40 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

