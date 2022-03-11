78,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

