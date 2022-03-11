Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.