Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Source Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Source Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Source Capital by 949.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Source Capital in the third quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

SOR opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

