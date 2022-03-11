UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Daqo New Energy worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 71.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 459,321 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $26,107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $25,335,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

NYSE DQ opened at $47.74 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.