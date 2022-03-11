ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 126.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

